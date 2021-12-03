Over Putin, Jeanne Shaheen retaliates against Tom Cotton— ‘He didn’t deny you a visa,’ says the narrator.

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AZ) received a strong rebuke from Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) after accusing the Democrats of “appeasing” Russian President Vladimir Putin in a nationally watched confrontation.

Cotton slammed the Democrats’ handling of Moscow in general, citing the Biden administration’s easing of sanctions on firms involved in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in particular.

Republicans and Democrats alike argue that the pipeline, which will transport gas between Russia and Germany, will offer Putin a strategic advantage. This Thursday, German politicians put a stop to the project.

The tense exchange occurred during a Senate hearing on Thursday as the international community and Biden consider how to respond to Russia’s military buildup near its border with Ukraine.

"For four years, we stood together and cast votes… in protection of Nord Stream 2 sanctions," Cotton told the Senate. He claimed that Biden is now "appeasing Vladimir Putin at every turn," referring to the renewal of the New START nuclear armaments deal between Russia and the United States, as well as the Biden administration's attitude on Nord Stream 2.

Cotton remarked, “Suddenly, the Democrats have reverted to their old conciliatory ways.”

“Drawing clear red lines and enforcing them is the simplest way to deter an invasion of Ukraine, the simplest way to deter Russian aggression.”

This is “something Joe Biden will not do, and evidently the Democratic senators will not push him to do,” he said.

“I really have to take genuine umbrage at your notion Senator Cotton,” said Sen. Shaheen, a senior member of the Senate foreign relations committee.

“I’m the one who was denied a visa to enter Russia by Vladimir Putin because of my opposition to Russia and what Putin was doing,” she explained.

"I'm the one who was denied a visa to enter Russia by Vladimir Putin because of my opposition to Russia and what Putin was doing," she explained.

"He didn't turn you down for a visa to enter the country. So don't complain to me about how tough I've been on Russia because that hound won't hunt." She went on to accuse previous President Donald Trump of sanctioning just individuals involved in the pipeline project.