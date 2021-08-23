Over Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II risks “tarnishing her own reputation,” according to the author.

In 2017, the Duke of York was promoted to colonel-in-chief of the Grenadier Guards, two years after claims that he had sex with a 17-year-old Jeffrey Epstein trafficking victim surfaced.

Virginia Giuffre, his accuser, ratcheted up the heat in August by filing a lawsuit in New York accusing him of sexual assault and abuse.

The Sunday Times reported on Sunday that the queen, as commander-in-chief of the British armed forces, has signaled that she wants Prince Andrew to preserve his position as colonel despite military objections.

“Harry was forced to give up his position as Captain General of the Royal Marines,” Nigel Cawthorne, author of the biography Prince Andrew: Epstein, Maxwell, and the Palace, told This website.

“It’s long been thought that Andrew is the favorite son, but the queen is certainly tarnishing her own reputation by defending him in such a prominent manner.

“One has to respect the royal family for banding together. It’s like honor among thieves for Jeffrey Epstein’s victims. This must be perplexing for Harry and Meghan. They’ve been advised not to claim Andrew’s HRH [His Royal Highness title]. It’s not only a matter of a double standard. Now is the time to remember that things have changed. Andrew has been charged with first-degree rape.”

Andrew’s military title was “in abeyance,” or suspended, according to Buckingham Palace, but it has not been entirely removed, and no other royal has been assigned the position in his place.

According to Charles Rae, author of Diana: The People’s Princess, the duke’s departure from public life meant he couldn’t do his job for the Grenadier Guards anyway.

“I’m astonished that the queen has made this choice given that senior officers from the Grenadier Guards have stated that they don’t want Andrew to be linked with the regiment,” he told GB News. According to what I’ve heard, the other regiments with whom he’s linked are feeling the same way.

‘Clearly, she cares about her son.’

