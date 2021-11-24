Over Potential Glass, Metal Bits, Country Time, and Other Powdered Drinks Voluntarily Recalled

Kraft Heinz has voluntarily recalled some shipments of Country Time Lemonade and other powdered drinks after glass and metal fragments were found in the manufacturing process.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration, the recall affects Country Time Lemonade, Tang, and Arizona Tea powdered beverages, as well as limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023. (FDA).

For the same reason, the FDA reported that the business has issued a voluntary recall in Canada for Country Time Lemonade and various Tang powdered beverages. The FDA website has a complete list of the items that have been recalled.

The problem was uncovered after an internal examination at the manufacturing plant where the items were produced. According to reports, Kraft Heinz is working with retailers and distributors to get the potentially affected products out of circulation.

Anyone who bought these items can get a replacement by returning them to the stores where they were purchased.

When a manufacturer or store negotiates with a government agency in charge of product safety to remove harmful items from the market, this is referred to as a “voluntary recall.” According to Consumer Reports, nearly all stated recalls are voluntary, despite the fact that the phrase implies the presence of “mandatory recalls” mandated by the government.

According to The Washington Post, metallic pieces can infiltrate processed foods when they break off of machines that mix the components. Glass shards can occasionally be found in dust particles that fall into food before it is sealed.

If swallowed, the objects can induce choking and damage to the intestinal tract.

According to the Post, such contaminations have been more widespread in the last decade. The increase can be attributed to a number of things.

Increased production to increase inventories and meet consumer demands might lead to the breakdown of older machinery. Consumers have utilized social media to raise awareness of tainted items among businesses. The US Department of Agriculture was also forced to implement more stricter rules for immediately detecting and reporting tainted food as a result of a 2012 congressional mandate.

The recall of Kraft Heinz powdered drinks is the latest in a long line of food recalls.

14,000 pounds of ground turkey were returned in October due to concerns about plastic contamination. Exactly the same. This is a condensed version of the information.