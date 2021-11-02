Over Planned Parenthood ties, Christian University has withdrawn an invitation for a historian.

According to the Associated Press, a conservative Christian university in Birmingham, Alabama, canceled historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jon Meacham’s invitation to speak this week after receiving complaints about his previous attendance at Planned Parenthood events.

Meacham was slated to speak at Samford University’s new president’s inaugural activities on Wednesday. However, the school decided to cancel his visit after an online petition garnered over 1,030 signatures by Tuesday morning.

According to the petition, Meacham’s “beliefs and core values do not coincide with those of Samford University, as it is a Southern Baptist institution,” and his scheduled talk is “alarming for Samford’s future.” Planned Parenthood is a non-profit organization that provides abortions and other reproductive health services in the United States and around the world.

According to the Associated Press, Meacham’s presence was designed to “emphasize his work in examining the current state of civility and dialogue in our country,” rather than to discuss the topic of abortion, according to Samford’s incoming president, Beck A. Taylor.

Despite Taylor’s letter, the Samford Student Government Association and others advised postponing Meacham’s speech, thus his attendance during inaugural celebrations was canceled, and the school would try to arrange him to speak at a later date, according to Taylor.

“Mr. Meacham’s planned presentation has unexpectedly become a contentious subject, diverting attention away from our opportunity to honor Samford. I am sorry that this has occurred “Taylor remarked.

Meacham’s representative did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. According to the organization’s website, Meacham spoke at a luncheon for Planned Parenthood of South Texas on Oct. 6.

Taylor wrote in his letter announcing the cancellation that Meacham’s thoughts were “both challenging and inspirational.”

“As a Christ-centered institution of higher learning, our aim is to boldly stand at the crossroads of society and the church, convening crucial conversations about how to live truthfully in the world. That aim requires us to bring in lecturers and artists who will question our assumptions and offer their wisdom and insights “Taylor remarked.

The Alabama State Baptist Convention founded Samford University, which now has around 5,700 undergraduate and graduate students. This is a condensed version of the information.