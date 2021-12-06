Over Pedophilia Allegations Involving a 15-Year-Old Boy, Sony Fires PlayStation VP.

After allegedly attempting to meet up with a 15-year-old child, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s PlayStation network’s senior vice president, George Cacioppo, was sacked.

“We are aware of the incident, and the employee in question has been fired,” Sony said in a statement to CNET on Sunday.

Cacioppo, 64, is purportedly seen coming out of his home in an amateur pedophile sting operation on YouTube. He was apparently planning a rendezvous on Grindr, a gay online dating app.

The San Diego County District Attorney’s office received information about the case, including Grindr messages. Despite the fact that Cacioppo has not been prosecuted criminally, the New York Post verified that an inquiry is underway.

“There is an active investigation being launched by the San Diego Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC),” San Diego Police Department spokesman Adam Sharki told the Post.

Cacioppo spent over eight years at PlayStation. Cacioppo worked for Intuit as a vice-president of software engineering for TurboTax for over five years, according to his LinkedIn profile.