Over Paterson, a senior Tory warns that the PM risks becoming a “former inhabitant of No 10.”

As the tempest over the Owen Paterson row continues, former defence minister Tobias Ellwood warns Boris Johnson that if he takes Parliament for granted, he risks becoming “just another previous tenant of No 10.”

Following Sir John Major’s criticism of Mr Johnson for smearing the Parliament’s name over the scandal, fellow Conservative Mr Ellwood stated that the public was looking to its government for “leadership, statecraft, and vision” in these trying times.

Mr Ellwood said in The Sun, “A PM who takes Parliament for granted will achieve none of these things and will simply end up, not as a great beast, but as just another past tenant of No 10.”

“This debacle should be used as an opportunity to push the reset button on the entire Parliament-government relationship, then regroup,” said the senior Conservative, who was booted from the Government after Mr Johnson replaced Theresa May in July 2019. Within the ranks, there is genuine wrath.

“Constituents have been shocked by what they have witnessed, and properly so.” There is one system for MPs and another for the general public.” Following allegations that a number of donors who donate the Conservatives £3 million and act as the Conservative treasurer have been put forward for seats in the Lords, Labour said there was a “cash for access mentality” in the Tory party.

And, in a letter to the body that examines peerage nominations, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer argues that former Cabinet Minister Mr Paterson should not be granted a peerage if Downing Street endorses him for one.

Sir John said a peerage for Mr Paterson would be “quite extraordinary” on Saturday, as he launched a stinging attack on Mr Johnson’s government’s “shameful” acts, adding that they were “possibly politically corrupt.”

Mr Paterson resigned after Mr Johnson dropped a plan to have his case — and the entire standards framework – examined by a Tory-led committee.

Former minister Caroline Nokes, a vocal critic of Mr Johnson, stated in the Sunday Mirror: “If my postbag is anything to go by, the public think the PM’s choice to circle his wagons and attack Commissioner is a bad idea.””

