Over Omicron Fears, a Doctor is alleged to have murdered his wife and two young children.

A doctor in India has been charged with murdering his wife and two minor children because to his dread of the COVID-19 variant Omicron, which was just discovered.

The suspect, 55-year-old Sushil Singh, worked as a senior forensic professor at a hospital in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, in northern India. He is suspected of killing his wife and using a hammer to bash his two children to death. Singh told his brother about the murders on Dec. 3 and fled the area, according to authorities, according to News 18.

Singh told his brother over WhatsApp that Omicron will kill everyone and that he was “tired of counting dead bodies.” Singh claimed that by murdering the victims, he would be “liberating everyone.” The cops were alerted by Singh’s brother’s message, and they hurried to the flat to find the remains of the victims.

“There will be no more counting of bodies. By killing my family, I am willfully harming myself. No one else is to blame “According to The Times of India, Singh wrote in a diary that the police discovered beside the victims’ bodies. In the meantime, the police are looking for Singh, whose phone has been turned off.

Singh had noted in his diary, in addition to his Omicron worries, that he was suffering from a severe disease and that his life had come to a halt.

Singh apparently suffered from depression and was undergoing therapy for it, according to investigators. He is said to have attempted to murder his wife in the past.

Since the first case of the variant was reported in South Africa on Nov. 24, Omicron, a significantly mutated strain of the coronavirus, has prompted alarm and concern around the world. Since then, the new variety has been detected in at least 38 countries. According to a recent article by The Times of India, India has a total of 21 Omicron instances.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had warned that Omicron could be more infectious than previously thought. Meanwhile, researchers are investigating whether conventional COVID vaccinations provide protection against the new version.