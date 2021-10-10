Over nine acres of council-owned property in Liverpool was purchased for free by builders.

Liverpool Council has handed a well-known construction company almost nine acres of property, which could be worth millions of pounds.

The Flanagan Group paid ‘nothing’ for all of the city’s land parcels.

The Flanagan Group received the largest single transfer of land on January 4, 2016, when 14 plots were passed to them.

In total, they received 36,861 square meters of land in this deal, which is almost five football fields.

Upper Parliament Street, Birchfield Street, Coleridge Street, Church Flags, Tatlock Street, Walton Lane, Hill Street, Northumberland Street, Parkview Road, Oak Lane, and Selbourne Street were among the sites granted to the organization.

Four sites on Hill Street and three plots on Parkview Road were given to the corporation.

The greatest disposal was 9622 square metres on Parkview Road in Croxteth. The second-largest disposal was on Upper Parliament Street in Toxteth, with 7936 square meters.

On December 13, 2016, the Flanagans were also granted a big site on Park Street for £1.

Liverpool Council acknowledged that no money was paid for the land in response to a Freedom of Information Act request earlier this year.

The council’s response was as follows: “The City Council would confirm that the specific site to which you refer, under Land Registry reference MS629628, was disposed of as part of a package of wider disposals of small sites as referenced within the previous disclosure appendix provided in respect of your request and for which various reference numbers were provided, as referenced within the previous disclosure appendix provided in respect of your request. This site was purchased for £0 (zero) in exchange for no compensation.” The Flanagans were granted planning permission to develop an apartment tower on property provided to them on Upper Parliament Street by Liverpool City Council in June 2017.

The Flanagan Group made headlines earlier this year when it was revealed that they were the primary contractor for Unite the Union’s new convention, hotel, and education center in Birmingham.

The budget, which increased from £57 million to £98 million, sparked debate and resulted in. “The summary has come to an end.”