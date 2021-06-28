Over NHS Covid concerns, Sajid Javid has been encouraged to be a “voice of caution” in Cabinet.

Health officials have encouraged Sajid Javid to be the Cabinet’s “voice of caution,” with a scientist advising the government warning that bringing up the easing of restrictions would be a “clear mistake.”

Mr. Javid, who took over as Health Secretary following Matt Hancock’s resignation over the weekend, is set to deliver his first Commons statement since entering the Cabinet later today.

On Sunday, he stated that his “first goal” will be to “ensure that we can get back to normal as soon as possible.”

Mr Javid is set to return to the Commons despatch box for the first time since resigning as chancellor in February last year after being informed that if he wanted to keep his position, he needed to fire all of his advisers.

Monday is a week before July 5, the midpoint of the extended measures and the earliest point at which remaining restrictions could be lifted, and while Mr Javid is not expected to end the lockdown any sooner than July 19, he is said to be confident that the measures will not be extended beyond that date.

Along with Chancellor Rishi Sunak, he is thought to be more in the “hawks” camp of Cabinet thinking on the coronavirus strategy.

He expressed his fears about protracted lockdowns and how they might affect the economy in an interview with Sky News in May of last year.

Mr Hancock, on the other hand, was regarded as a “dove” who advocated for tighter regulations.

Some Tory MPs disliked Mr Hancock because he was seen as a roadblock to the relaxation of limitations.

Health professionals, on the other hand, want Mr Javid to be a “voice of caution” in the Cabinet when it comes to the strains the pandemic is putting on the NHS.

“Covid is the most serious issue, the number of cases in hospitals is rising,” NHS Confederation chief executive Matthew Taylor told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“Covid is a problem, and he needs to be a cautious voice in the Cabinet when it comes to the health-care system’s potential pressures.”

Professor Peter Openshaw, Ph.D., Ph.D., Ph.D., Ph.D (This is a short article)