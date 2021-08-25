Over ‘inappropriate’ x-rated snacks, a father and his young daughter storm out of a candy store.

A father has lambasted a candy shop after being forced to leave with his 10-year-old daughter due to a display of adult-themed delicacies.

According to Wales Online, the father, who did not want to be identified, targeted Kingdom of Sweets in Cardiff for its “wrong” assortment of sweets.

The guy stated his daughter had been saving up to go to the shop, but they fled right away when they saw a display of sex-themed sweets right close to the cash register.

“I’m not prudish in the least, but I didn’t expect it in a place where you’d take children,” he added.

“I just thought it was in poor taste. It’s what I’d expect from Ann Summers, which is good.

“It’s not on on the main street of the capital city. Maybe it was tucked away in an adults-only zone, but no, it was right next to the cash register.

“Because she’s ten, my daughter said, ‘I know what that is.’ We’ve talked to her about certain things, and she’s not completely naive, but I don’t think that should be put in front of children on a high street in Cardiff.”

‘Candy Cuffs’ and a ‘Candy Willie’ were among the confections on show.

The father claims that he frequently visits the store with his daughter but had never noticed the display previously. He has since emailed Kingdom of Sweets to express his dissatisfaction.

“Everything absolutely ruined it for us,” he said. We proceeded to the castle for some dinner, and then to the Kingdom of Sweets was the cherry on top.”

The sweet store has since confirmed that the items are no longer available for purchase.

“We thank you for bringing this to our attention,” a Kingdom of Sweets official said. The items have been taken off the shelf.”