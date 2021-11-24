Over his Rolex watch, a van driver was held at gunpoint.

Two balaclava-clad thugs held a man at gunpoint and took his Rolex watch.

At around 1.45 a.m. on Friday, November 12, the man was preparing his work van on Willow Drive, Skelmesdale, for the following morning.

Two individuals in balaclavas approached him while he was seated in the driver’s seat and pointed what seemed to be a tiny firearm.

After snatching a Rolex Watch from the victim, the two fled in the direction of Kiln Lane.

DC “If you observed what happened or know anything about this event at all, please get in touch with us,” Kieran Helps of Ormskirk CID said.

“Similarly, please let us know if you have been offered a Rolex watch for sale similar to the one shown.”

Information can be provided by calling 101 and referencing incident number 0084 from November 12th, or by emailing [email protected]

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or submit a tip online at crimestoppers-uk.org.