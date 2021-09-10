Over half of all complaints filed against Liverpool councillors were dismissed.

Following an assessment by officials, more than half of the pending complaints against sitting Liverpool councillors will not be investigated further.

Some councillors are concerned about the length of time it takes to handle complaints, thus the council’s complaints process is currently under review.

Officers discovered 40 complaints in the system during a recent examination, some of which “went back a long time.”

A man has been charged with the murder of his mother by the police.

24 complaints were dropped as a consequence of work to review them and see if they met the criteria for further action.

A total of 15 complaints will be investigated further, and an informal resolution to one of them has already been proposed.

The councillors who have been the target of complaints have yet to be identified, and little information regarding the complaints is available.

Last night, members of the council’s ethics and standards committee were briefed on the first part of the complaints investigation.

Members who are the subject of complaints that are being pursued will be asked for responses, with more information to be presented to councillors later, according to monitoring officer Jeanette McLoughlin.

“Subjected members have been notified and requested to respond,” she explained. The committee will be informed of the results of those responses.

“At this time, no elected members are being announced because the process is still in its early stages.”

Ms McLoughlin stated that when the complaints were investigated, she would make a judgment on whether or not to publish details about them.

11 of the 24 objections dismissed by the council were linked to the use of social media.

The council has established a revised social media policy, and statements deemed to be made by accounts acting in a personal role are not eligible to be pursued further in the complaints procedure.

The remaining 13 complaints were unrelated to social media yet did not meet the threshold for moving on to the second stage of the complaints process.