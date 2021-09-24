Over half a century after losing the space race, Russia wants to put a person on the Moon.

Russia’s lunar ambitions have generated suspicion after its space agency issued a request for a feasibility study for a manned mission to the moon.

Roscosmos posted a document on the country’s state procurement website requesting a study into the feasibility of such a voyage to Earth’s neighbor.

Sputnik 1, the first man-made object to orbit the Earth, was launched by Moscow in 1957. On July 20, 1969, the United States launched Apollo 11, the first crewed mission to land on the Moon, essentially winning the so-called space race.

While there are several Soviet and Russian space successes, such as Luna 1 and Luna 2 being the first human artifacts to reach the moon, Russia has never put a human on the natural satellite’s surface.

Roscosmos has issued a tender for study into what would be needed in terms of rocket and space technology to guarantee “the reliable implementation of manned missions to the moon.”

According to the tender, which was reported by Russian media, including RIA, the study needed to look at how cosmonauts would function in orbit and on the Moon’s surface, “taking into account the need to tackle medical and biological problems.”

The research will look into ways to develop a crewed lunar take-off and landing vehicle as well as a surface-wearable spacesuit. It also requires blueprints for a lunar rover and instructions on how to build a cargo ship.

In the proposal, the Russian space agency also stated that the Angara rocket and a small transport ship will be used for the first manned journeys to the Moon.

Dmitry Rogozin, the director general of Roscosmos, had highlighted Angara as the vehicle for Russia’s moon goals in December 2020. According to Kommersant, the larger Yenisei rocket was previously evaluated for such a mission.

The feasibility study for the 1.7 billion ruble ($23 million) contract is split into two parts. The initial results must be reported by the end of 2022, and the entire study must be completed by the middle of November 2025.

The available contract is a declaration of intent for Roscosmos, which stated in March that it had inked a.