Over ‘faint’ result lines, a doctor issues a lateral flow test caution.

Many of us do lateral flow tests on a daily basis to prevent the transmission of coronavirus, but there has been some uncertainty about how to interpret the results.

There is usually a clear response after following the instructions on the pamphlet that comes with the testing kit.

A line next to the ‘C’ on the test simply shows that the test was successful, with the C denoting ‘control,’ whereas a line next to the ‘T’ (test) denotes a positive covid reading.

However, an A&E doctor has provided some advice to assist patients comprehend what a faint line can imply.

Dr. Nathan Hudson-Peacock of London explained everything on his Instagram feed.

According to him, each testing kit has a 30-minute interpretation window, but you can double-check the pamphlet that comes with the item to be sure.

To ensure that your result is accurate, you should check it within this time frame.

His message went on to say: “Basically, if *any* line shows before the end of the interpretation window, it’s a *positive* test, and you’ll need to isolate the sample and schedule a PCR.

Instagram

“If a line appears *after* the interpretation window, it is not considered a positive test. You don’t need to isolate anything, and you don’t need to schedule a PCR.” He also reaffirmed NHS advice that anyone experiencing symptoms should isolate and schedule a PCR test, regardless of the lateral flow result.

Dr. Hudson-Peacock went on to say: “If the weakly positive line shows after the time limit has expired, the most likely explanation is either contamination (e.g., food or drink, or some other very weak contaminant that is generating a false positive), or extremely low viral levels.

“If it’s the latter, and you’re asymptomatic at this stage, you’re very unlikely to be a transmission risk in the first place, so it’s of little consequence.

“As a result, the most sensible next step, in my opinion, is to be extra cautious with precautions (social distancing, hand washing, and mask wearing), and to continue testing with [lateral], rather than isolating unnecessarily and booking a PCR (which makes it harder for people who genuinely need one to get one).””