Over dowry, an 18-year-old is allegedly forced to strip naked in front of his father-in-law; he kills himself.

In India, an 18-year-old woman committed suicide after being harassed for dowry and made to strip naked in front of her father-in-law.

The incident occurred in Rajasthan, a western state in India. To put an end to her in-laws’ constant abuse, the woman ingested poison. The woman videotaped herself recounting her plight before dying and put the video on social media, which has now gone viral, according to News 18.

The woman, identified only as Priya in the video, accused her in-laws of severe physical torture. She was also forced to strip naked in front of her father-in-law, she claimed.

Following her death, the victim’s father filed a police report, which named nine people. He also accused his son-in-law of assisting in the suicide of his daughter.

Sunil Choudhary, a police official, told local media that Priya Sansi, the victim’s father, married Mukesh Sansi on April 26.

Her in-laws began pestering her for dowry after 20 days of marriage and even assaulted her.

Priya visited her parents for a short time before returning to her husband’s home.

Priya’s in-laws assaulted her on July 20, and she ingested poison in her bedroom two days later.

She was brought to a hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead there, according to Naya India [Google Translate].

On Monday, the police released more information regarding the case, stating that an inquiry had been initiated. It’s unclear whether the people named in the police complaint have been apprehended.

Taking or giving dowry has long been illegal in India, according to regulations such as the Dowry Prohibition Act of 1961. However, in some regions of the country, the age-old practice is still practiced. As recently as 2017, India’s National Crime Bureau reported around 7,000 dowry-related deaths each year. Every day, at least 20 women are murdered or forced to commit suicide as a result of dowry harassment, according to the research.

A 23-year-old woman from Rajasthan was allegedly raped twice by different men in the presence of her husband earlier this month because she could not meet her in-laws’ dowry demands.