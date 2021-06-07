Over cuts to global aid, Johnson is facing a catastrophic Tory backlash.

After rebel MPs gained an emergency Commons discussion on cuts to the UK’s overseas aid budget, Boris Johnson is facing a costly Tory mutiny.

Former international development secretary Andrew Mitchell, who told the House: “Parliament has not had its voice on this crucial matter,” received support from MPs.

Earlier this week, Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle ruled that an attempt to modify unrelated legislation in the House to oblige the Government to resume its commitment to spend 0.7 percent of national revenue on aid was out of order.

He expressed his “frustration” that ministers had suspended the 0.7 percent target without a vote in Parliament, despite the fact that it is a legal requirement, and asked MPs to request an emergency discussion.

The debate will now take place on Tuesday and might run up to three hours, however the outcome will not be binding on the government.

Sir Lindsay, though, expressed his displeasure with the way Parliament had been treated, saying he expected ministers to find a means for the Commons to make a “effective decision” on whether the cut – to 0.5 percent of national income – should go through.

“I desire and hope that this is taken into consideration as soon as possible. He said, “I don’t want this to continue on.”

“If that is not the case, we will look for alternative options to move forward.”

Despite the outcome, Mr Johnson still faces a humiliating Commons loss on the issue of overseas aid in the week before he holds the G7 conference in Cornwall.

Mr Mitchell predicted that if the vote on the rebel amendment had been held on Monday, the Government would have lost by up to 20 votes despite having a working majority of more than 80.

Sir Lindsay determined that the proposed alteration to the Bill establishing the Advanced Research and Invention Agency (Aria) was outside the scope of the Act since it would have obliged the new body to make up the cash to meet the 0.7 percent requirement.

Mr Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, and ex-cabinet minister David Davis were among his supporters.

