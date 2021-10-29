Over climate policies, Arnold Schwarzenegger calls world leaders “stupid” or “liars.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the former governor of California, has attacked international leaders ahead of the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, which President Joe Biden is expected to attend.

On Friday, the star of The Terminator told BBC Radio 4 that politicians who claim that addressing climate change will cost jobs are wrong “”Liars” or “Stupid” are two words that come to me.

California’s Republican governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, told the BBC’s 39 Ways to Save the Planet that his state was demonstrating how to cope with climate change while increasing the economy.

When asked about potential climate change solutions, Schwarzenegger mentioned offshore windfarms in California as well as increasing the number of electric automobiles on the road.

“California is sweltering, and we’re overjoyed because we’re simultaneously proving that becoming green is the best job creator,” he said.

“Since 1990, job creation has increased by around 35 percent in the green sector, for example. At the same time, we’re the most prosperous country in the world, with a GDP of $3.3 trillion “he stated

California had a gross state product of $3.1 trillion in 2019, according to Forbes, making it the world’s fifth largest economy. This would put it one place ahead of the United Kingdom, which is hosting COP26.

“It demonstrates that you can protect the environment while still protecting the economy,” Schwarzenegger added.

Schwarzenegger slammed international leaders who claimed that addressing climate change would jeopardize their economies.

“So, all of those countries that come and give speeches and say things like, “We’re not going to lose jobs because of this becoming green,” they’re all liars. They’re just foolish and don’t know how, and it all boils down to having the courage to do it.” President Biden’s travel to COP26, which begins on Sunday, October 31 in Glasgow, has been met with skepticism by Schwarzenegger.

He referenced former President Bill Clinton, who signed the Kyoto Protocol on greenhouse gas emissions in 1998, at an environmental conference on Wednesday. The protocol was not approved by the Senate.

"It's the same thing: Biden can go to Glasgow and promise anything," Schwarzenegger stated. "But, as you can see, he is unable to do so.