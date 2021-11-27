Over China Claims, Trump Attacks ‘Craggy Smug Face’ Bob Woodward and ‘Lapdog’ Robert Costa.

Former President Donald Trump chastised journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa of The Washington Post for their book on his presidency, which included claims of a Chinese strike.

According to their book Peril, which was released in September, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley called his counterpart in Beijing, Gen. Li Zuocheng, to reassure him that the United States would not strike China amid rising fears of conflict.

“Does anyone really believe that in their book of fiction, longtime Con Man Bob Woodward and his lightweight lapdog assistant Robert Costa imply that I was planning to go to war with China, but that one of the military’s dumber generals called the Chinese to tell them that if this action proceeds further, he will inform them?” Trump said in a statement on Friday.

Milley called Zuicheng twice, once in October 2020 and again after the Capitol violence in January, according to Insider. He also spoke with defense ministers from other countries.

The book claims that the January 6 Capitol attack “had not only enraged China, but also spurred Russia, Iran, and other countries to go on high alert to observe American military and political activities in the United States.”

According to the book, Milley observed, “Half the globe was frickin nervous.” He is also said to have told CIA Director Gina Haspel to “aggressively watch everything, 360 degrees.” Trump stated on Friday that Milley should be punished for treason and that he has no plans to strike China.

“Other than the battle I was winning, which was on TRADE,” he continued, “I never had even considered going to war with China.” “I was the only President in decades who did not lead the United States into a war—in fact, I led the United States out of wars!” Milley testified before Congress in September about the calls to China after the book was published.

Milley testified to Congress, “I know, I am positive that President Trump did not want to harm the Chinese.” “My job at the time was to de-escalate the situation. Stay cool, steady, and de-escalate was my admonition once again. We’re not going to come after you.” Milley claimed that his phone conversations were prompted by “concerning intelligence” that China was concerned about. This is a condensed version of the information.