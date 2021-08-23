Over Capitol Riot Allegations, Infowars Host Owen Shroyer plans to turn himself in to the FBI.

According to an update on the conspiracy theory website, Infowars anchor Owen Shroyer will turn himself in to the FBI later today over claims relating to the January 6 Capitol incident.

Shroyer, a Texas resident, was accused on August 19 with two criminal charges stemming from the Capitol violence on January 6.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui classified the violations Shroyer allegedly committed as “knowingly entering or residing in any restricted facility or grounds without lawful authority” and “violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds,” according to a court record reviewed by This website.

On January 6, the Infowars host announced he was at the Capitol reporting as a journalist. “We went there to hold a nonviolent demonstration that we thought could transform America for the better,” Shroyer remarked.

Shroyer, who hosts the Infowars show War Room with Owen Shroyer, has categorically denied any wrongdoing, saying: “I’m obviously entirely innocent of the charges” during a Sunday update on his legal defense funds.

On January 6, the Infowars host and the station’s founder, Alex Jones, attempted to prevent people from entering the Capitol building.

“We have the complete bodycam film that demonstrates that Infowars and our crew never had any intentions to disrupt anything, never had any intentions for any violence, and we’re on record attempting to prevent it from happening,” he continued later.

“War Room host to turn himself in to FBI on Monday,” read an update on Infowars, which appeared to corroborate Shroyer’s intention to cooperate with law enforcement.

Shroyer has already created a legal defense fundraiser on the self-styled Christian crowdfunding website Give Send Go, which has received $143,237 in donations out of a targeted total of $250,000 as of Monday morning.

All money will “go directly and entirely toward Owen’s legal advice and fees,” according to the page.

Shroyer said that the website’s organizers had removed an earlier GoFundMe campaign and that he had been “kicked off” from crowdfunding on the platform.

Infowars and GoFundMe have been asked for comment by this publication.

However, this isn’t the first time Shroyer has had a run-in with the law while working at the Capitol.

Shroyer disrupted a House Judiciary Committee meeting in December 2019 by jumping from his seat.