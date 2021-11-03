Over an offensive Facebook post, the First Nation is calling on the mayor to resign.

The mayor of Williams Lake, British Columbia, has been called to resign following an insulting Facebook post about residential schools by the Canadian First Nation.

The post was first shared on Mayor Walt Cobb’s personal Facebook account, which he stated was different from his mayoral account and not intended for public access.

Indigenous Canadians “simply want to be victims,” according to the article, and are exploiting the dreadful legacy of residential schools for profit. The majority of survivors of these institutions had already “forgiven” what had happened, according to the post.

Cobb shared the photo and captioned it, “I think we need to look at every aspect of everything,” in reference to the schools, before deleting it from his account.

Cobb later apologized, but also criticized Indigenous groups for informing the media about the incident rather than approaching him to discuss it.

In an interview with CBC News, Cobb said, “For those I insulted, I apologize and I’m truly sorry, very, very sorry.” “If the decision hadn’t been made to go to the press before even calling me, we could’ve definitely addressed a lot of problems, saved a lot of grief.” “Anyway,” he added, “it is what it is…hopefully, we can move on.”

Despite the apology, the First Nation’s elders have continued to push for Cobb’s resignation.

Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars told CBC News, “It’s really upsetting, disheartening, and disappointing.” “We thought last night’s apology was a bit of a slap in the face. It lacked depth and sincerity, and we can hear it again in his interview this morning, where he blames the Williams Lake First Nation for putting him in this precarious position.” “We’d love to see the mayor of Williams Lake resign so that that space can be filled by someone who is more open-minded to the reconciliation process,” Sellars stated.

“I think, ultimately, it does come down to a willingness to learn and have empathy for Indigenous peoples…so I don’t know how many more chances that mayor will have,” Terry Teegee, the regional chief of the British Columbia Assembly of First Nations, said.

This will not be tolerated, in my opinion. This is a condensed version of the information.