Over an alleged property dispute, a man fatally shoots his parents, grandmother, and sister.

A 20-year-old guy was detained on suspicion of shooting his parents, grandmother, and younger sister to death over an alleged property dispute on Wednesday.

According to The Indian Express, the suspect, Abhishek Malik, a resident of Rohtak in the northern Indian state of Haryana, admits to killing his father, Pradeep Malik, 45, mother, Santosh, 40, maternal grandmother, Roshni Devi, and younger sister, Neha, 19, on Aug. 23. According to the site, all of the victims died on the spot, with the exception of a 19-year-old girl who later died from her bullet injuries at a medical facility.

Following the discovery of the deaths, authorities initiated an investigation and examined the security cameras located near the scene in order to identify the culprit.

Abhishek was apprehended after authorities discovered that “he was changing his remarks on a regular basis.”

A police official told the newspaper, “Abhishek was detained after gathering information regarding his personal behaviour, familial tension, and financial reasons.”

“According to our preliminary research, Abhishek is our primary suspect. He has never been convicted of a crime. As the investigation into the incident is underway, it would be inappropriate for me to state if others were engaged at this time,” Rohtak Superintendent of Police Rahul Sharma told the Indian Express.

Abhisek was a student at the time, and his father, brother, and brother-in-law ran the family business.

Abhisek was hiding at a hotel before detectives apprehended him, Sharma told reporters, and he confessed to the crimes during a police questioning. “The accused stayed in a hotel both before and after the crime was committed. We can’t rule out the potential of other people being involved. Due to property and family problems, the accused admitted to committing the crime. Sharma was quoted in the Hindusthan Times as saying, “We will ascertain the grounds during his remand.”

According to a senior police official, Abhisek informed his maternal uncle, who lives nearby, that his house door was shut and no one was answering the bell. He was apparently instructed to bust through the door by his maternal uncle.