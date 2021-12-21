Over an £850 coat, a teen boy has been threatened with a machete.

At around 6.50 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, police received a report of an incident on Martins Lane in Wallasey.

The teenager’s coat was allegedly stolen by a group of three boys.

The youths allegedly approached the victim on Grosvenor Street before demanding his coat. They then tracked him down to Martins Lane, where they assaulted him and threatened him with firearms.

The party was then said to have grabbed his coat and fled via Martin’s Lane, heading for Egremont.

Two of the suspects are said to be holding kitchen knives, while the third is said to be carrying a machete.

There is no evidence that the knives were used, but one of the perpetrators struck the victim in the head, causing minor injuries. The experience had left him profoundly rattled.

The three suspects are reported as being between 5ft 10in and 5ft 10in tall, with black balaclavas on their faces. Two were dressed entirely in black, while the third, who appeared to have long brown hair, wore a silver Zanetti jacket.

The stolen coat is a medium black Parajumper Gobi bomber jacket for men, which costs roughly £850.

Police are conducting CCTV, house-to-house, and forensic investigations, and anyone with information is requested to contact them.

“This was a horrific act that left a young guy hurt, thankfully not more badly,” Detective Inspector Darren Taylor said. “We are determined to discover those guilty and bring them before the courts.”

“Unfortunately, we have witnessed the devastating repercussions of knife crime on Merseyside in recent weeks.” We will not stand by and enable people to carry knives and endanger their own and others’ safety.

“We are determined to eradicating knives from our streets and prosecuting those who are willing to carry them.”

“Every day, we conduct stop searches, warrant searches, and open land searches to uncover knives and ensure that people who store, carry, or use them are prosecuted.”

“The public’s assistance is critical in ensuring that we focus our efforts where people in our communities tell us.””

