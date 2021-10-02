Over affluent second house owners, a primary school near the seashore is poised to close.

A beachside school is likely to close after a boom in wealthy owners purchasing vacation houses left it with only seven students.

Due to second home owners from over the border, pupil numbers at Ysgol Abersoch, branded “Cheshire-by-the-Sea,” have been falling for years.

After a review, Gwynedd Council decided to close the school because it was costing them £17,404 per kid.

During a meeting, the cabinet unanimously decided to close the primary school, and the seven students would be transferred to another school starting next year.

While the school closure will save the council £96,000 per year, vice chair of the school’s board of governors Efiona Wood described it as a “terrible loss.”

She stated that an appeal would be filed to overturn the council’s decision, despite the fact that the closure is set to take effect on December 31.

Following the decision, Ffred Ffransis of Cymdeithas yr Iaith’s education group said: “By abandoning the Abersoch community, Gwynedd is undercutting its own housing and language policy.”

“They have betrayed this vulnerable community and shattered its expectations of utilizing the school as a springboard for local Welsh language revival.”

The decline in student numbers is said to be due to second home owners buying up seaside properties across the Welsh border, displacing locals.

Objectors argue that the school is at the center of the community and that closing it will limit Welsh language usage.

Locals in Gwynedd, northwestern Wales, complain that wealthy second home owners are evicting them and that the area is a “ghost town” in the winter.

With only six full-time students and one in nursery, the school was considerably below its 32-student capacity.