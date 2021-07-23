Over a ‘pay insult,’ the Police Federation has lost faith in Priti Patel.

Over another wage dispute, the Police Federation has overwhelmingly backed a vote of no confidence in Home Secretary Priti Patel.

The Home Office offers only “warm words” and no “enhanced financial packages” for brave and heroic frontline officers undertaking more tough tasks, according to the organization that represents police officers across England and Wales.

The PFEW has also decided to withdraw its support and participation in the Police Remuneration Review Body, calling the present police officer pay system “unfit for purpose.”

Members of the National Council unanimously approved a vote of no confidence in the Home Secretary and the PRRB process for police officer pay at their meeting on Wednesday.

“Our members are extremely upset with this government,” PFEW National Chair John Apter remarked.

“They’ve been on the front lines of this pandemic for 18 months, and now they’ll see other government workers get raises while they get nothing.

“At the start of this pandemic, they had PPE shortages and were not even given first priority for vaccination. They’re still being politicized, and this salary announcement is the icing on the cake.

“As the representative of over 130,000 police officers, I can state definitely that we have no confidence in the current Home Secretary. I can’t look my coworkers in the eyes and remain silent.”

“The PRRB is not completely independent,” a PFEW spokesman noted. “The organization that is the only mechanism we have to examine any salary award for police officers has its hands constantly tied by the government, which interferes regularly.

“Even the PRRB acknowledges its lack of independence.

“We can no longer take this, and we have lost faith in this system, so we are leaving.”

“The home secretary has proved her commitment to supporting the brave police officers who keep us safe time and time again, giving them the resources and powers they need to fight crime and safeguard the public,” a spokesperson for the Home Office said.