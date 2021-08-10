Over a pack of cigarettes, a thug threatens to stab a man.

A man was assaulted on the street and threatened with being stabbed by a thug over a pack of smokes.

Merseyside Police today released a CCTV photograph of a guy they’re looking for as part of their investigation into the “appalling” incident on London Road.

An unknown male suspect approached the victim at the intersection of Gildart Street and Constance Street at 12.30 a.m. on Thursday, July 15 and asked for smokes and money, according to a spokeswoman.

When the victim refused, “the criminal made threatening to stab him and kicked him in the leg,” according to the victim.

The thug raced away with the victim’s cigarettes before fleeing in an unknown destination.

The victim had minor injuries, according to police, and no weapon was found.

The search for the perpetrator is still underway.

“We’re keen to speak to anyone who recognizes this man, as he may have critical information to assist our investigations,” Detective Inspector Gavin Mulcahy said.

“To be intimidated and attacked in this manner is abhorrent, and our investigation is underway to identify and remove the perpetrator from our streets.

“If you were in the London Road area at the time of the incident and saw anything or anyone suspicious, please get in touch as the information you have could be vital to our investigation,” police say. If you recognize the man pictured or have any information, contact the Merseyside Police Contact Centre via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police Contact Centre with reference 21000492177.

You can also phone 101 or contact Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their website at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.