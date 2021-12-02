Over a hundred people turn out to assist in the rescue of stranded fish after a Montana dam failure.

Following a rapid reduction in water levels at Montana’s Hebgen Dam, over 100 volunteers rushed to aid stranded fish on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A gate that lets water out of the dam malfunctioned Tuesday morning, NorthWestern Energy told the Associated Press, leaving certain Madison River channels with little to no water. Fish were left stranded on rock beds that were intended to be underwater as a result of this.

Morgan Jacobsen, a Fish, Wildlife and Parks representative, told the Associated Press that over 100 volunteers helped preserve the fish by scooping them up with nets and transporting them to portions of the river that were unharmed.

The Madison River is a “blue ribbon” trout fishing stream. Some trout were saved, according to Jacobsen, but the majority of the fish recovered were sculpin.

Biologists won’t know the full extent of the damage until next year, when they can see how the incident impacted “trout breeding locations,” she added.

The safety of any trout eggs that may have been exposed was also a concern, according to Kelly Galloup, a fly-fishing store owner. He was one of the volunteers that assisted in the fish rescue.

“We scooped all day on the upper river yesterday,” Galloup added. “All we’re doing now is concentrating on the side channels, trying to save anything we can.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

As water levels plummeted, bigger fish, according to Galloup, relocated to deeper pools. However, he predicted that fish born last year would be affected since they were too little to survive the abrupt dip in flows.

The Madison River, which runs out of Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming and eventually drains into the Missouri River, is a highly rated “blue-ribbon” trout fishery. Water flows for downstream hydroelectric units are controlled by the Hebgen dam.

On Tuesday, volunteers began collecting fish from the channels and returning them to the river’s main stem. Fishing along the upper river has been restricted until full flows can be restored, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks authorities.

According to Jeremy Clotfelter, director of hydro operations for, a component needed to repair the failing gate was on its way to the site, with repair work expected to begin Wednesday evening. This is a condensed version of the information.