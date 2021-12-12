Over a glass of red wine, the two pals discuss some of Merseyside’s most heinous crimes.

A model and an agency from Liverpool have established a new podcast, covering the creepiest cases from Merseyside and beyond, after bonding over a common interest of true crime.

Kate Mitchell, a social media agent for model Hannah Elizabeth, and the duo, both from South Liverpool, met when Kate Mitchell was working as Hannah Elizabeth’s social media agent.

They were brought together by a shared passion in “true crime and red wine,” so they decided to jump on the true crime genre’s recent popularity wave and establish their own show, Don’t Talk To Strangers.

: A man was beaten, put on the street, and then hit by a cab.

The show has so far addressed American serial murderer and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer, who murdered 17 men and boys in Wisconsin in the 1970s and 1990s, as well as The Ripper squad, an organized gang that terrorized Chicago in the 1980s.

Brian Blackwell, a boy who killed both his parents in a hammer and knife attack at their house in Melling in 2004 before jetting off on a spending spree in New York with his unsuspecting girlfriend, is the subject of the newest episode.

Kate, a 28-year-old social media agent, said: “The reaction to the Brian Blackwell case was incredible! There was a lot of curiosity in hearing about a local case that surprised a lot of people.” Hannah, 31, described her introduction to the crime media as follows: “My Auntie Esther has always been fascinated by true crime and serial killers; she first introduced me to these topics when I was a child, and we used to watch horror movies and read real crime books together.

“I’m also attracted by the occult and spiritual matters.”

Kate expressed herself as follows: “My fascination with [the fictional TV show]CSI began when I was a child. It piqued my interest, and my passion for true crime, serial killers, and gore evolved from there.

“I went on to university to study criminology and worked at the Liverpool Coroners Court and Liverpool Royal Morgue.”

“We want [the podcast]to be a realistic tale telling experience but with also the chemistry and banter amongst friends,” Kate, 28, said of the show’s concept.

So, what’s the difference? “Summary ends.”