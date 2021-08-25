Over a Face Mask Policy, a Father is Accused of Assaulting a High School Girl.

In an altercation originating from his dislike of the school board’s face mask ban, a parent in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is accused of assaulting a female student at his daughter’s high school.

Dan Bauman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly pushing another student outside Fort Lauderdale High School in protest of the policy.

The 50-year-old father has been documenting his attempts to accompany his daughter to school for the past three days, according to Miami TV station WTVJ. She was routinely ignored. According to authorities, he was outside the high school again on Wednesday morning when he was accosted by another student.

A Fort Lauderdale police official informed WTVJ that Bauman was videotaping other students with his phone and caused a ruckus at the entrance.

“I’ve had enough for four days,” the student stated, according to the police report. She then approached Bauman, who was “known to cause disruption due to challenging the school board’s mask policy,” to take his smartphone as he was recording, according to police.

Bauman then allegedly pushed the girl by the shoulder before seizing her hand and twisting her arm, according to Fort Lauderdale police. According to the complaint, an officer and a security guard had to separate Bauman from the girl.

According to internet jail records, he was arrested right away and charged with aggravated child abuse. He risks a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted.

Despite threats from state officials attempting to prevent schools from enforcing their own regulations, Broward County children started school last week with a mask policy in place.

Bauman previously told WTVJ, “I don’t care, the school board policy is illegal, and she’s not going to put on a mask.” It’s not going to happen no matter what.”

Broward and Alachua counties had been granted until Tuesday to terminate their mask mandates. Broward County Public Schools, on the other hand, is refusing to change its policy, claiming that under Florida law, school districts have the ability to enforce dress-related rules.

“We have respectfully requested that they retract because we believe it is an overreach of their jurisdiction, that we are legally compliant, and that we believe it is an overreach of their authority. This is a condensed version of the information.