Over a Dozen Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Donald Trump.

Michael Cohen, the former lawyer for ex-President Donald Trump, is suing his former boss, alleging retaliation for his return to federal prison in 2019.

Cohen claims he was sentenced to prison in punishment for authoring a book that was harshly critical of former President Barack Obama. He’s suing for damages for “severe physical and emotional injury” as well as First Amendment infringement.

The complaint is only the latest in a string of legal actions against Trump, who is already embroiled in more than a dozen litigation, as well as investigations that could lead to further lawsuits. The following is a list of the lawsuits filed against the former president as well as continuing investigations.

Lawsuits in the wake of the Capitol Riots

Four distinct legal lawsuits have been filed against Trump in connection with the events of January 6 and the assault of the Capitol. A federal district judge scheduled an oral argument date for January 10, 2022, to decide whether three of those claims should be dismissed.

Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell filed one of the lawsuits against Trump, two Capitol police officers filed another, and a coalition of Democratic politicians, including Representative Bennie Thompson, filed a third. When he became chair of the House Select Committee probing the case on January 6, he resigned from the case.

Seven Capitol police officers have filed a fourth complaint over injuries they sustained on January 6, accusing Trump and co-defendants, including the Proud Boys, of conspiring to instigate a disturbance.

Investigations in New York

In New York, two investigations of the Trump Organization’s finances are underway.

Attorney General Letitia James is investigating charges that Trump’s corporation misrepresented property values to avoid paying taxes, and she said in May that the probe has been elevated to a criminal investigation.

James’ office is collaborating with Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance, who is also investigating the Trump Organization’s finances. The firm and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, were accused in July with a 15-year tax evasion scheme. They have entered a not guilty plea.

Fraud Suit Against Mary Trump

Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, is suing him, claiming she was cheated out of millions of dollars in inheritance. Trump has sued his niece, as well as The New York Times and some of his associates. This is a condensed version of the information.