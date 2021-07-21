Over a docks dispute, a pub issues a ‘dispersal order’ on a municipal councilman.

As a fight over dispersal orders at the city centre docks heats up, a Liverpool pub has stopped a city councillor from entering.

Cllr Nick Small, who represents Central Ward, has advocated for the imposition of police dispersion orders around the docks to address dangerous and anti-social behavior.

A number of these orders have been issued in the waterfront region, the most recent of which is in effect until Thursday and covers a considerable portion of the waterfront and docks.

Police officers can use dispersal orders to force anyone they suspect of creating or likely to cause crime, nuisance, or anti-social behavior to leave a defined area and not return for 48 hours.

While some have praised the action, others have criticized it, claiming that the orders are being utilized too frequently and that the authorities are treating young people unfairly.

Cllr Small’s activities in assisting in bringing in such orders at the docks have gone too far for one Liverpool tavern.

Cllr Small has been excluded from the Little Taproom on Aigburth Road as a result of his recent conduct, the establishment announced today.

The pub, which only opened a year ago, announced its own ‘dispersal order’ today on social media.

“Dispersal Order, with immediate effect, we have enacted a dispersal order prohibiting councillors by the name of Nick Small from congregating in groups of one or more in the area of 278 Aigburth Road, more generally known as The Little Taproom on Aigburth Road,” according to the poster.

“We have made this unpleasant but very necessary choice as a result of efforts targeting young Liverpool citizens participating in social behavior,” the statement continues.

“Nick looks like a good man, he’s been in here for a bev and was kind, even tipped,” the bar said in a statement, explaining its choice.

“But there’s something fundamentally wrong with this attempt to manage Mann Island’s ostensibly public environment, something particularly un-Liverpudlian about it.

“Our waterfront is practically world-famous, and everybody, resident or visitor, should take use of it. We don’t agree with draconian dispersal orders, but if it’s okay with him,.”Summary ends.”