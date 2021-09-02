Over a COVID-19 vaccine argument, an Illinois man fatally shoots his half-brother.

Over an altercation regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, a guy from Southern Illinois allegedly shot his half-brother to death.

Larry D. Cavitt, 68, of Goreville, was charged with murder and aggravated battery with a handgun in the death of his half-brother, 51-year-old Joseph E. Geyman, in Johnson County Court on Monday.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday near the 6000 block of Dutchman Lake Road, according to reports. The two men were arguing about the COVID-19 vaccination next door when Cavitt pulled out a 9mm handgun and fatally shot Geyman in the head, according to NBC Chicago.

According to Johnson County Sheriff Pete Sopczak, there was no physical altercation between the two previous to the shooting.

Geyman had four children and was married. He is regarded as a wonderful family man who was preparing to retire in December, according to Sopczak.

Sopczak told The Southern Illinoisan, “It just makes no sense.” “Joe Geyman was one of the best individuals I’d ever met.”

Cavitt was released from the Massac County Jail on Tuesday after posting $750,000 bail. A judge barred him from owning weapons and from communicating with Monica Geyman, the victim’s widow, and their four children.

According to WSILTV, the preliminary hearing for the incident is set for Sept. 15.

It’s unclear whether Cavitt has hired an attorney to represent him.

The event is being investigated by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois State Police (ISP). Those with information regarding the incident can contact the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 at 618-542-2171 Extension 1207.

