Over a ‘Anthony Joshua’ argument, a mother punches, drags, and breaks her daughter’s nose.

After breaking her 19-year-old daughter’s nose during an argument during the previous holiday season, a British woman has been barred from visiting her for a year.

Following the incident on Dec. 12 last year, Theresa Carroll, 39, was also sentenced to pay her daughter, Chantelle Carroll, £500 ($660) in damages, according to the Manchester Evening News.

According to the publication, the store worker from Windsor Close, Bollington, had invited friends over that day to watch a boxing fight between British heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and his Bulgarian opponent, Kubrat Pulev.

After her mother picked her up from work, Chantelle, a sports science student at Nottingham Trent University, “got quite belligerent” and “wanted the house to herself,” defense counsel Peter Casson told Stockport magistrates.

“There was a squabble, and [Theresa] explained that she was having friends around to watch the fight.” She claimed it was her home and she could do anything she wanted with it. Her daughter, she claimed, had become increasingly hostile toward her. She claimed she asked her to go but she refused. Prosecutor Nick Smart was quoted as stating, “She said her daughter responded, ‘We are not having anyone around.'”

According to Smart, Theresa contacted 911 after feeling “threatened,” but Chantelle snatched the phone. The mother grabbed her daughter’s hair, punched her in the face, and yanked her to the ground.

In a video of the event that Chantelle filmed, Theresa can be heard shouting, “Get out of my house.” “Give the camera a smile. “I don’t want to see you again!” exclaimed the younger woman.

Later, Theresa left the house, and her daughter was transported to Macclesfield General Hospital’s emergency room, where she was treated for a fractured nose.

Since the attack, Chantelle hasn’t spoken to her mother.

Casson informed the court that Theresa regrets what happened and still loves about her kid. According to the lawyer, the mother wishes for their relationship to continue.

“She had no intention of fighting with her.” She was looking forward to having some friends over in the evening, and everything would have been fine, but her daughter had other plans, according to the defense attorney.

According to Casson, Theresa, who pled guilty to hidden offenses so Chantelle wouldn’t have to face a trial, “wants to put this behind her and move on with her own life.”

"[Theresa] want to spend Christmas with her family. She has gifts to give her from the previous year.