Over a £5 note, Paul O’Grady confesses to dog walking.

Paul O’Grady has claimed that he was once caught off guard when walking his puppy Buster and didn’t have any bags to clean up his trash.

He, on the other hand, was not one to just leave it there, and he managed to clean it up with something from his pockets, according to Mirror Online.

The For The Love Of Dogs host, who was born in Birkenhead, said he was compelled to use a £5 note to pick up the item, but that he afterwards spent the money in a shop.

“When Buster was a puppy, I was out walking him on the green,” he remarked on BBC Radio 2. He went about his business, and I’m a really conscientious person. I always make sure to clean up after myself. I also didn’t have a poo bag because all I had was a fiver.

“So I went over there with the fiver and picked it up and tossed it in the bin. I brought Buster home, found a poo bag, returned immediately, opened the trash, and shook the fiver into the poo bag.

“I came home, wiped the fiver off, and then went to the store to buy milk and a newspaper with it.”

Buster, a Shih Tzu-bichon frise-cross, died in 2009, although he was just one of Paul’s many dogs, who were frequently featured on his talk program.

Paul also revealed that as he was receiving his National Television Award, he discovered a dog biscuit and a poo bag in his pocket.

“I was up there accepting the award and I had my hand in my pocket with a dog biscuit and a poo bag in it,” he explained.

Paul hosts For The Love Of Dogs, a show that follows him as he walks behind the scenes at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, but he acknowledges that the show was only scheduled to be filmed for “six days” at initially.

“I was only scheduled to film here [Battersea] for six days back in 2012, but I haven’t really left since,” he remarked.

“People constantly make fun of me for rolling around on the floor with these dogs, but it’s the only way to spend time with them.

“I’m not going to put up with this.”

The summary comes to a close.

”