Over 900,000 children in the United States received COVID vaccines last week, with another 700,000 scheduled in the coming days.

Over 900,000 youngsters aged 5 to 11 have gotten their first dosage of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, according to the White House.

Following the official federal permission on November 2, nearly 20,000 pharmacies, clinics, and physicians around the country are administering the doses. In the next days, some 700,000 first-shot appointments have been set. Children who take their first dose of the vaccine by the end of next week will be entirely immune to the virus by Christmas.

Due to the extended wait that parents had to undergo before being able to protect their young children, this initial increase was expected. The demand, on the other hand, may be short-lived. Experts believe that the vaccination trend seen when youngsters aged 12 to 15 were given permission to get vaccinated could repeat again.

According to Shannon Stokley, acting deputy director of the CDC’s Immunization Services Division, there was a similar spike in adolescent vaccines before the number gradually declined. Only half of all teenagers between the ages of 12 and 17 are fully vaccinated, compared to 70% of fully vaccinated adults in the country.

COVID-19 is significantly more hazardous to adults than it is to youngsters, according to studies. However, more than 2 million illnesses in children aged 5 to 11 have been documented in the country, with 66 deaths reported in the last year.

“Parents may believe it isn’t as harmful in young children or that it isn’t transmitted,” Stokley told the Associated Press. “We’ll have a lot of work to do to get the word out to parents about why it’s so vital to have their kids vaccinated.” See the following links for further Associated Press reporting: The first doses to children were given in some locations the day after final federal approval.

The predicted increase in vaccinations among elementary school pupils resembles a spike witnessed in May, when adolescents aged 12 to 15 became eligible for vaccines.

The low-dose Pfizer vaccine is currently available to about 28 million children aged 5 to 11.

To make it even easier for youngsters to get injections, the administration is urging schools to hold on-site immunization clinics. To counteract vaccine misinformation, the White House is also urging schools to distribute information from “trusted messengers” such as doctors and public health authorities.

