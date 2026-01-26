Over 900 Stolen Phones Recovered as DCI Dismantles Nairobi Theft Syndicate

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has dealt a significant blow to a notorious mobile theft ring in Nairobi, seizing over 900 high-end smartphones in a meticulously coordinated raid. The crackdown, which targeted a network of electronic repair shops in the city’s Central Business District (CBD), marks a major step in the ongoing fight against rampant “snatch-and-run” crimes that have plagued commuters for months.

In the early hours of the morning, undercover detectives swooped in, raiding several locations believed to be used as “cooling” centers where stolen mobile devices were hidden and processed. The operation culminated in the arrest of two suspects identified as the alleged masterminds behind the syndicate, which was using sophisticated methods to repackage the stolen phones for international sale. The haul, valued at an estimated KES 45 million, included mostly iPhones and Samsung devices, some of which were found wrapped in foil to block signal tracking, ready for export to neighboring countries.

Breaking the Crime Network

The investigation revealed that this was no ordinary theft operation. Rather than a group of isolated petty criminals, the syndicate was a well-organized and lucrative business. The stolen phones were smuggled out of Nairobi, with technicians on hand to erase the devices’ unique IMEI numbers, allowing them to be resold on the black market without detection.

DCI Director Mohamed Amin emphasized that the operation was part of a larger strategy to disrupt the criminal supply chain in Nairobi’s CBD. By targeting the shops that processed and re-sold the stolen electronics, the authorities hope to weaken the syndicate’s operations and prevent further street-level muggings, which often turn violent.

“This is a message to those profiting from the suffering of hardworking Kenyans,” Amin said. “Whether you’re the thief on the motorcycle or the technician erasing the digital fingerprints, we’re coming for you.”

Alongside the mobile phones, the police recovered more than 50 laptops and various hard drives, all believed to have been stolen in similar fashion. The detectives used advanced signal triangulation and information from earlier arrests to piece together the syndicate’s intricate structure. However, experts have warned that without addressing the international market for these stolen devices, it remains to be seen whether the network will regroup elsewhere.

As the investigation continues, the DCI has urged residents who have had their phones stolen in the past three months to bring proof of ownership to the agency’s regional offices in hopes of recovering their devices.

For now, this successful operation signals a shift in how Nairobi is tackling street crime, with law enforcement adopting intelligence-led strategies to target organized criminal networks. The authorities are hopeful that this victory will serve as a deterrent, sending a strong message to anyone engaged in such illegal activities.