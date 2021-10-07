Over 90% of the network that spread election and pandemic conspiracy theories was funded by AT&T.

One America News (OAN), a far-right media network that has disseminated conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election and the coronavirus pandemic, is supposedly funded to the tune of 90% by the world’s largest communications business.

An OAN accountant testified that the majority of OAN’s revenue came from a deal with AT&T-owned television platforms, including satellite broadcaster DirecTV, according to a new Reuters article issued Wednesday.

According to the sworn testimony, the deal with the communication giant has funneled tens of millions of dollars in revenue to OAN. The accountant said under oath that the network’s value “would be zero” if the contract didn’t exist. AT&T defended their platforms in a statement to The Washington Newsday, claiming that their content spans the political spectrum and that the company’s support of OAN does not promote any one viewpoint.

“DIRECTV provides a wide range of content to its consumers, including various news channels with a diversity of political opinions, but it does not dictate or control what is broadcast on the channels. Any other idea is incorrect “a representative from AT&T wrote.

However, according to the Reuters research, AT&T was not only instrumental in supporting but also in founding OAN.

Robert Herring Sr., the network’s founder and CEO, stated in a deposition seen by Reuters in 2019 that the idea to build the conservative network originated from AT&T officials who wanted to create a competitor to Fox News.

AT&T also owns the entertainment conglomerate Warner Media, which includes CNN and HBO.

In 2019, AT&T offered Herring $250 million, according to his testimony. His other network, the lifestyle channel AWE, was included in the acquisition.

In 2015, OAN gained notoriety for covering live rallies of former President Donald Trump, who was running for president at the time. Following Trump’s election victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016, the network became one of his favorites.

Trump would tell his supporters and Twitter followers to watch OAN if he were president, arguing that the network covered stories that “other media were scared to show.”

After Trump and OAN frequently claimed that the 2020 election was “stolen,” a record 767,000 individuals reportedly downloaded the OAN app in November—nine times as many as in October. According to the Reuters analysis, the network’s website received 15 million hits from November to January.

In the month of August, This is a condensed version of the information.