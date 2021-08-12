Over 800,000 people in Michigan are without power, according to the Consumers Energy Power Map.

After thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded the state, triggering flash flood warnings, more than 800,000 Michigan citizens are without power.

Consumers Energy, a public utility that serves over 7 million of Michigan’s 10 million population with natural gas and electricity, reported local station WOOD-TV that more than 300,000 of its residential and business customers lost power between Wednesday and Thursday.

Power lines were downed around the state on Tuesday night amid storms, according to the public utility, and some houses in Michigan are expected to be without power until Saturday or Sunday.

Consumers spokesman Brian Wheeler told WOOD-TV that the restoration of electricity in some locations could happen sooner than projected, as he acknowledged that the timings aren’t set in stone.

“What generally occurs in the onset of a storm like this is that a lot of the times are created automatically, and then when we begin to assess the damage and make plans for the restoration work, that’s when you start to see some of the changes,” Wheeler explained.

Some homes and businesses in Michigan had power restored by Thursday morning, according to an outage map published by the company at 8:13 a.m. local time, which showed that 248,029 customers were affected.

The map below depicts huge areas in red and orange, with the former indicating over 1,000 consumers affected and the latter indicating between 201 and 1,000.

Meanwhile, DTE Energy, a Detroit-based electric utility, said that more than 564,000 of its customers were without power as of 8:02 a.m. on Thursday, increasing the total number of people without power in the state to over 800,000.

The DTE Energy map, which can be found below, also shows huge areas in red and orange, with the former having more than 2,501 customers affected and the latter having between 1,501 and 2,500.

Following the severe weather that rocked Michigan on Tuesday through Wednesday morning, the state was hit by a series of thunderstorms on Thursday morning, resulting in significant rain in several places.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued flash flood advisories for sections of Metro Detroit, and the flooding forced the closure or restriction of many routes.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued flash flood advisories for sections of Metro Detroit, and the flooding forced the closure or restriction of many routes.