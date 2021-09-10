Over 80% of people over the age of 12 in Denmark have received the COVID vaccine, and the remaining restrictions have been lifted.

According to the Associated Press, more than 80% of persons over the age of 12 in Denmark are completely vaccinated, allowing the country to remove all remaining internal limitations, making it one of the first members of the European Union to do so.

Beginning last month, restrictions were gradually eased, with face masks no longer being required on public transit as of August 14. On September 1, nightclubs reopened, public gathering restrictions were lifted, and showing a vaccination permit was no longer required for visiting restaurants or fitness centers.

The last limitation, requiring a vaccine ticket to enter a nightclub, was lifted on Friday, 548 days after Denmark imposed its initial COVID-19 restrictions.

Face masks are still required at airports and recommended for doctor’s appointments, testing centers, and hospitals. Social isolation is still advised, and the pandemic is still referred to as “an ordinary severe illness.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“I don’t think it’s too early. We’ve opened the door, but we’ve also said we’ll lock it if necessary,” Soeren Riis Paludan, a virology professor at Aarhus University in Denmark’s second-largest city, told the Associated Press.

COVID-19 is no longer considered a “socially significant disease” by the Danish government as of midnight. Health Minister Magnus Heunicke claimed on August 27 that “the epidemic is under control,” but cautioned that “we are not out of the epidemic,” and that the government would intervene if necessary.

If infections rise again, Jens Lundgren, a professor of viral diseases at Copenhagen University Hospital, said the government would be “quite willing” to impose restrictions. “It is the activity associated with the biggest risk of transmission,” he said, pointing to nightclubs as the last thing to open.

“The globe is in the midst of a pandemic, and none of us can say that we are beyond the epidemic,” Lundgren added, describing Denmark as a “island” where the vaccination rollout has been successful. “No one should be under the impression that we are out of the woods.”

According to Riis Paludan, the tipping moment in Denmark for loosening regulations came when a majority of people aged 50 and higher had both shots.

