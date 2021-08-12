Over 80 million people have watched a video of alligator ‘Darth Gator’ escaping from a zoo enclosure.

Last week, a video was obtained of an alligator escaping from its zoo enclosure during feeding time. The Reptile Zoo in Fountain Valley, California, released the video on TikTok, and it has already received nearly 90 million views.

Julliette Brewer, the daughter of zoo owner Jay Brewer, can be seen in the video sliding open a zoo enclosure’s glass door to feed two alligators raw meat. However, one of the alligators, “Darth Gator,” gets a little too eager and leaps out of the enclosure in order to get a better grasp on his food.

Brewer can be heard saying to Darth, “don’t think about it,” before escaping in a fit of laughter.

Armen, the zoo’s social media manager, told This website, “This doesn’t happen very often.” “We only feed the large gators in restricted circumstances and while recording because we never want to miss out on any potential excitement to share online!”

Commenters were naturally curious as to how Brewer planned to reintroduce Darth Vader into his confinement. A video posted by the zoo the next day showed Juliette and her father taking Darth off the ground and carrying him back into his appropriate habitat, much to the surprise of many.

The caption on the TikTok reads, “Only one way out and only one way in.” “Fortunately, we raised Darth from a baby, and he’s a really laid-back gator.”

Some commenters were taken aback.

One of them wondered aloud, “How could he not bite?”

“Didn’t you get scared?” another inquired.

Because Juliette is Darth’s handler, Armen indicated that there was no danger present throughout the contact.

“When they originally arrived as rescues, Juliette nurtured both of the giant gators at the zoo from juveniles,” Armen said. “At this point, they’re virtually her ‘pets,’ and she knows them better than anyone else! [Of course, alligators are never pets, but symbolically]

"Thanks to Juliette's extensive experience with Darth as a small gator, he's placid for a gator and Juliette completely understands his body language, so there was no immediate risk.