Over 70 women ‘marry’ trees to prevent them from being cut down.

More than 70 women “married” trees on the proposed building site in Bristol, England, to raise awareness about the proposals.

According to the BBC, organizers were concerned about the impact of constructing 166 units on Bristol’s land.

As the ceremony took place, the “brides” wore dresses from a range of cultures.

Suzan Hackett, a campaigner and “bride,” told the BBC, “Getting married to a tree is an exquisite privilege.” “It’s not only a romantic gesture; it’s also meaningful and significant. Trees are perfect examples of unconditional love, which perfectly complements the concept of marriage. Marriage is for life, just as breathing is.”

Siobhan Kierans, the event’s organizer, said she hoped the ceremony conveyed the message that “trees are our life companions.”

According to the BBC, the organizers were inspired by India’s Chipko movement. In the 1970s, women organized in a nonviolent effort to challenge loggers, according to an article published in Right Livelihood. When there was a rise in deforestation for trade, their purpose was to conserve India’s forests. Protesters embraced trees to protect them from loggers, giving the movement its name.

Bristol City Council declined to comment to the BBC since the planning proposal is still under evaluation.

The planning application for 166 dwellings, including 66 social and affordable housing units, was reported by the BBC.

John Tarlton, a professor of regenerative medicine at Bristol Veterinary School, served as the event’s best man. He told the BBC that it would be too late once the planning proposal was accepted.

“No one is going to change their minds. That’s it, the trees are going to die, and there’s nothing we can do about it,” he remarked. “We can’t afford to lose these 74 trees,” said the group. It’s a huge quantity of mature trees in an area of Bristol that desperately needs them.”

According to a statement on the event’s Facebook page, Save Baltic Wharf Trees, the park is the sole green space on the harborside.

