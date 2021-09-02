Over 65K fake financial aid applications were received by California community colleges.

According to the Associated Press, community colleges across California have received over 65,000 bogus financial aid applications.

The fraudulent applications were submitted on behalf of first-time applicants older than 30, earning less than $40,000, and seeking a two-year degree at 105 of the state’s 116 community colleges, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“We were scratching our brains, wondering if 60,000 additional older adult students had applied to community colleges here in the last few months or not.” According to Patrick Perry, the California Student Aid Commission’s director of policy, research, and data.

Perry informed college officials about the applications last week, and he claims that the number of suspected fake applications has topped 65,000 since then.

The Office of Inspector General of the United States Department of Education is investigating the scheme.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the applications were discovered after a routine check of federal financial aid records by a student assistance officer, while faculty members were alerted to odd spikes in class enrolment that they suspected were caused by phony students or bots.

Perry believes the problem was discovered before large sums of money were sent to crooks.

Financial aid was disbursed to fictitious students, according to officials at California Community Colleges. The system is looking into it after receiving more than $1.6 billion in emergency COVID-19 aid for low-income kids.

The Office of Inspector General of the United States Department of Education declined to comment.

Fake applications were detected in the highest numbers at Cerritos, Pasadena, Chaffey, Merced, and Antelope Valley.

When two teachers at San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton noticed a spike in online class enrolment in early August, including numerous students taking programs unrelated to their major, they got suspicious. Many of the questionable pupils didn’t have phone numbers or had out-of-state area codes, they discovered later.

Tara Cuslidge-Staiano, a journalism professor who estimates more than two-thirds of her 60 students are bots, said, “It seemed like we were making a return in spite of the pandemic.” “The most difficult part of it all is that we aren’t doing as well as we thought we were.”

