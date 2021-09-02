Over 600,000 people in Mississippi are still without water four days after Hurricane Ida made landfall.

According to the Associated Press, four days after Hurricane Ida made landfall, utility outages triggered by the storm have left some people without running water, including over 600,000 people in Mississippi.

According to the state Public Service Commission, nearly 989,000 households and businesses in southeast Louisiana are still without electricity, accounting for 44 percent of all state utility customers. More than 30,000 consumers in Mississippi are still without power.

Some evacuees who were thinking about going home to the worst-affected areas were cautioned about the absence of resources and utilities.

“There are no shelters, no electricity, very limited resources for food, gasoline, and supplies, and absolutely no medical services,” emergency officials advised residents of Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana, on Twitter.

The continuing power outage in New Orleans is making the scorching weather intolerable. However, shortage of water, flooded neighborhoods, and severely damaged homes exacerbate the agony in certain locations outside of the city.

The storm’s impact and recovery progress are being felt unevenly across Louisiana’s afflicted communities. After Ida slammed on Sunday with 150 mph (230 kph) winds, tied for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the mainland United States, the levee system overhauled after Katrina saved New Orleans from catastrophic flooding.

The city’s central business district, Uptown, Midtown, New Orleans East, and the Carrollton region all had power restored before dawn Thursday, according to Entergy. Power was also restored to Ochsner’s main hospital site in Jefferson Parish, as well as numerous hospitals in the Baton Rouge area, by utility employees. Some New Orleans streets have been cleared of fallen trees and debris, and a few corner stores have reopened.

Neighborhoods outside of New Orleans were still flooded, and residents were still dealing with damage to their homes and property. According to the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s office, over 1,200 people were walking through some of Ida’s hardest-hit neighborhoods looking for those who needed assistance. The White House said that President Joe Biden would visit Louisiana on Friday to assess the damage.

Floodwaters in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, took out Gayle Lawrence's two automobiles, refrigerators, and practically everything in her garage. The garage was littered with dead fish and marsh grass.