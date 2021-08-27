Over 600 structures were destroyed in the Caldor fire, which was put out by nearly 2,900 firefighters.

According to ongoing damage assessments, the fire has destroyed 637 homes, businesses, and other structures. It ripped through the small town of Grizzly Flats, destroying practically every property.

With the help of 21 helicopters, 245 engines, and scores of bulldozers, firefighters have been battling the blaze. The Caldor Fire is currently the top priority for firefighting resources across the country.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

More than 14,000 firefighters battled wildfires across California on Thursday, including a big blaze they wanted to keep out of the Lake Tahoe resort sector, as the temperature warmed up and the winds shifted.

The National Weather Service reported that onshore winds from the west and southwest were shifting to offshore, blowing from the north or northeast, and that fire weather watches will be issued in Northern California by the end of the week.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the Caldor Fire spread to more than 213 square miles (551 square kilometers) southwest of Lake Tahoe, but containment remained at 12 percent.

The normally blue skies over the alpine lake were clouded by smoke Thursday morning, although the pollution level was reduced to “unhealthy,” down two notches from “hazardous” 24 hours earlier, according to the US Air Quality Index.

There were 14 significant flames around the state, including one that started on Wednesday in Southern California, which has so far dodged the scale of wildfires that have ravaged the north this summer.

The South Fire, which burned over 700 acres (283 hectares) around 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of Los Angeles, destroyed 18 homes, businesses, and other facilities. After the early hours, the fire activity lessened, although it remained uncontained on the mountain slopes.

The 9-day-old French Fire in the southern Sierra Nevada encompassed more than 34 square miles (88 square kilometers) and was 19 percent contained. In Sequoia National Forest, some structures were seen burning, posing a threat to multiple towns on the west side of Lake Isabella. This is a condensed version of the information.