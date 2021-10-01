Over $6.5 million in counterfeit money was seized from a Russian plane at Philadelphia International Airport.

On Tuesday, authorities from the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confiscated almost $6.5 million in counterfeit money from Russia at Philadelphia International Airport.

According to the CBP, the bogus money was expected to arrive at a destination near Chicago on Thursday. The counterfeit currency arrived in five bundles in international shipping from Russia, according to the agency, and has since been turned over to Secret Service officials.

The seized notes were labelled as prop money, which is considered counterfeit cash under federal law, despite the fact that the notes seemed to be genuine US currency, according to the CBP.

CBP’s acting area port director in Philadelphia, Edward Moriarty, said, “This is an outstanding interception by Customs and Border Protection officers of an alarming amount of restricted currency that may be altered to look authentic and potentially used to harm our nation’s most vulnerable citizens.”

He continued, “CBP remains dedicated to cooperating with our law enforcement partners in our combined efforts to stop financial schemes.”

According to the Secret Service, counterfeiting money is a lucrative industry since it is often used to fund illicit operations such as fraud, narcotics, smuggling, and terrorism, as well as to target the country’s financial institutions, according to the CBP.

The CBP was approached for more information by this website, but no response was received before publication.

The CBP confiscated another quantity of counterfeit money on September 7th, totaling over $100,000 in phony euros and dollars, which was similarly delivered as international air cargo from Russia and was expected to arrive near Chicago. CBP officials in Philadelphia placed a hold on the package, which had arrived on August 19.

Before being transported across borders, large sums of actual US currency have been seized. According to Border Report, police confiscated $465,755 in undeclared cash at the Presidio, Texas, port entry in July. Two bus drivers were arrested, according to the CBP, after the money bundles were discovered behind the vehicle’s lavatory. According to reports, the bus was on its way to Mexico.

Two women in Tennessee were arrested attempting to pay for a number of gift cards at a Dollar General store in Maryville, Knoxville, with a bogus $1 million bill in April.

When confronted, both women said they had no idea the bill was phony and that they had received it in the mail from a church. This is a condensed version of the information.