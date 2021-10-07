Over 550,000 borrowers may get some of their debt forgiven as a result of Biden’s rule change.

The Biden administration will modify rules for a student loan forgiveness program that has been criticized and disparaged for its onerous standards, potentially providing debt relief to thousands of teachers, social workers, military members, and other public servants.

According to the Department of Education, more than 22,000 debtors will have their loans cancelled immediately, and another 27,000 will have their loans forgiven if they acquire proof for earlier payments. This means that over 550,000 borrowers will be eligible for loan forgiveness.

“Borrowers who dedicate ten years of their lives to public service should be able to count on the promise of Public Service Loan Forgiveness,” stated Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. “Until now, the system has failed to deliver on that promise, but for many borrowers, that is about to change.” See the following links for further Associated Press reporting: The program was designed by Congress as a way to reward college students who go into public service. The program guaranteed to erase the remainder of their federal student loans if they made 10 years of payments.

However, more than 90% of applicants were turned down. Many borrowers have discovered after ten years of payments that they have the inappropriate sort of federal loan or repayment plan to be eligible for the program. Thousands of people have been left with debt they thought would be forgiven.

Those borrowers will now be eligible to have their loans forgiven as a result of the interim modifications.

Borrowers who have worked 10 years in a qualified employment will be eligible for loan relief through October 2022, regardless of the type of federal loan or repayment plan they have. Previously ineligible loan installments will now be counted, bringing some borrowers closer to the finish line.

Borrowers with Federal Family Education Loans, a now-defunct loan program that issued federally backed loans through banks, will benefit the most. Loans from that program, which ended in 2010, were previously ineligible, but under the new rules, they can now be cancelled.

Among other modifications, the government will let military members to include time spent on active service toward the ten-year requirement, even if payments are suspended during that time.

And the department will do so automatically starting next year. This is a condensed version of the information.