Over 5,500 COVID cases have been reported in Indiana schools, with over 1,300 occurring in a single day.

According to the state’s coronavirus school dashboard, there were 5,500 COVID-19 cases registered among Indiana students on Monday, more than at any other time during the epidemic, as education officials fight to limit outbreaks of the Delta form, according to the Associated Press.

About 1,000 of the cases are from prior weeks, but on August 23, schools reported more than 1,300 instances in K-12 classes, the state’s biggest one-day figure. Last week’s figures were the highest since schools began keeping track of data a year ago.

There were also 257 new teacher cases and 355 new instances from other school staff, according to the state’s dashboard.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Still, state Health Commissioner Kristina Box acknowledged last week that the dashboard data doesn’t capture the full scale of virus dissemination within schools. Since the start of the new academic year, more than 1,200 schools have failed to report incidents to the state’s dashboard, as required by law.

According to Box, state health authorities are in discussions with the Indiana Department of Education about taking additional steps to require schools to comply.

Box mostly linked the latest statewide spike to the start of the new school year, as Indiana continues to have the lowest statewide COVID-19 positive rating since last winter.

Many of the new cases are being driven by students attending school together and participating in extracurricular activities, she said, emphasizing the need of students, teachers, and staff wearing masks and being vaccinated if they are eligible to help reduce transmission.

Despite available resources from the Indiana Department of Health, state officials estimate that less than 10% of K-12 schools are conducting COVID-19 testing. According to Box, health officials are encouraging more COVID-19 testing in schools, which might help minimize quarantines.

Despite the fact that the US gained full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine last week, the state Health Department reports that just 52 percent of Indiana people are properly vaccinated against the virus. Only 27.5 percent of 12- to 15-year-olds in the state are fully vaccinated, and just under 38 percent of 16- to 19-year-olds are.

Fewer than half of Indiana parents responded to surveys done by IUPUI, the Indiana Department of Health, and the Indiana Department of Education in May and June. This is a condensed version of the information.