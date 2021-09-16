Over 5,200 Afghan evacuees will be resettled in California, with a similar number in Texas.

The Biden administration notified governors and state refugee coordinators around the country on how many of the US’s 37,000 Afghan refugees are assigned to resettle in their states on Wednesday.

According to State Department figures obtained by the Associated Press for the Afghan Placement and Assistance program, California will receive more than 5,200 evacuees, the biggest amount of any state. Over 4,400 people will be displaced in Texas.

California, Texas, Maryland, and Virginia, where historically sizable Afghan populations have moved in the last 20 years, are also absorbing the majority of the most recent refugees. According to the data, Afghan communities emerge in some of the most affluent property areas, including northern Virginia, the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C., and northern California.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to US officials, Alabama and Mississippi will each receive ten refugees. Hawaii, South Dakota, West Virginia, Wyoming, and the District of Columbia are unlikely to rehouse anyone from the first wave of refugees who evacuated in the final days of the tumultuous US withdrawal last month.

The administration has asked Congress for funds to assist with the resettlement of 65,000 Afghans in the United States by the end of this month, and 95,000 by September 2022. President Joe Biden has named Jack Markell, the former governor of his home state of Delaware, as his point person for resettling Afghan evacuees in the United States.

Oklahoma, which has only relocated a small number of Afghans throughout the course of the 20-year war, is preparing to welcome 1,800 newcomers.

According to two US officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the calls to state government officials, many of the new refugees requested to be resettled in those states since they already have family and close friends living there. Many of those states also have a substantial presence and capacity for resettlement services.

According to officials, the State Department resettled evacuees based on the advise of local affiliates of nine national resettlement agencies with whom the US government is collaborating.

Officials said Afghan evacuees are being advised to relocate to other parts of the country, particularly areas with ample job prospects and less expensive accommodation. This is a condensed version of the information.