Over 500K people are without power as a result of Tropical Storm Nicholas, and life-threatening floods are expected.

As of Tuesday morning, Tropical Storm Nicholas has knocked out power to over 500,000 people in Texas, and the National Hurricane Center warned that the storm may still “cause life-threatening flash floods across the deep South over the next few of days.”

High winds, a deadly storm surge, and heavy tropical downpours triggered widespread flooding along the Texas coastline in the early hours of Tuesday.

The National Hurricane Center also issued a storm surge warning for areas of the region on Tuesday. “A danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water advancing inland from the beach, for the next 36 hours in the identified locations,” according to the alert.

According to the National Weather Service, Nicholas made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane over the eastern side of the Matagorda Peninsula at roughly 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, but was downgraded to a tropical storm by the early morning.

Nicholas has been renamed Tropical Storm Nicholas. From Matagorda, Texas, to Cameron, Louisiana, Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect. #TXwx #GLSwx #HOUwx pic.twitter.com/aY6oQqagxN #TXwx #GLSwx #HOUwx

September 14, 2021 — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston)

Wind gusts as high as 78 mph were recorded at Magnolia Beach, and Galveston experienced the most rain in the Houston area, with nearly 14 inches falling before 5 a.m.

On Monday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed an emergency declaration. Residents should be prepared for “very high-water events, including floods and significant rainfall damage,” he said.

The governor also advised people to be cautious when traveling.

“It seems like every time we have severe rain in the Houston region, people drive into high water, losing their vehicles and, in the worst-case scenario, losing their lives. “The most important thing you have is your life,” Abbott remarked. “Be cautious when traveling around Houston and Harris County over the next few days.”

More than 330 flights into or out of Houston’s William P. Hobby and George Bush Intercontinental airports have been canceled for Tuesday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Due to the ongoing effects of Hurricane Nicholas and severe flooding, all terminals at Port Houston will be closed to vessels on Tuesday. This is a condensed version of the information.