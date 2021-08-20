Over 4,300 veterans applaud Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, calling it the “right thing to do.”

Over 4,300 soldiers signed an open letter applauding President Joe Biden’s decision to stop the war in Afghanistan, calling it the “right thing to do.”

The Taliban quickly reclaimed control of Afghanistan this month, retaking Kabul last week—two weeks before the US withdrawal was set to end. Biden has been chastised for the haphazard finish to the two-decade-long war, which is the longest in US history. However, the president has reaffirmed his support for the withdrawal, claiming that the US had met all of its objectives in Afghanistan.

Thousands of veterans signed an open letter issued Friday by the political action committee VoteVets saying, “We the undersigned are firm in our support of President Biden’s decision to stop the war in Afghanistan.”

“A group of veterans, including veterans of America’s longest conflict, write that they are “resolute in our support of President Biden’s decision to terminate the war in Afghanistan.””

Despite claiming to be progressive, VoteVets has previously endorsed both Democrats and Republicans for office. VoteVets reported that 150 of those who signed the letter had served in Afghanistan.

“What cannot happen is for the same elites who led us into a 20-year war with no attainable military purpose to have a large say in what is going on now. Let’s be clear: the folks who got us into this problem have no business advising us on how to get out of it. President Biden took a difficult decision, understanding that the departure would not be easy or without flaws. He is dealing with a dreadful arrangement reached by the former administration and the Taliban, and he is cleaning up the terrible mess that the aforementioned people created,” the letter added.

The veterans stated that they are “as firm as ever” in their support for Biden’s pullout from Afghanistan. “It is the correct thing to do, regardless of how many people in the chattering class want to pretend otherwise,” they stated.

Under former President Donald Trump’s administration, the United States and the Taliban struck a peace agreement in February 2020. That first agreement would have been canceled. This is a condensed version of the information.