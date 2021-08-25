Over 400 ‘very poor’ people were coerced into a multi-million dollar trip-and-fall scheme.

Over 400 “very impoverished” persons were forced to participate in a series of trip-and-fall schemes devised by dishonest lawyers and doctors in an attempt to swindle millions of dollars in lawsuit settlements.

Two doctors and two lawyers conned homeless people and needy people into feigning trips and falls. According to court documents, the recruited persons were underdressed and frequently requested food when attending meetings with their lawyers.

The doctors and lawyers, according to U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss for the Southern District of New York, “preyed upon the most vulnerable members of society” to commit a fraud that lasted from January 2013 to April 2018.

“Through a huge trip-and-fall fraud scheme, the defendants misused their professional credentials and positions of trust to steal millions of dollars from New York City businesses and their insurance companies,” she said in a statement.

Authorities stated Wednesday that the fraud, which netted over $20 million in litigation settlements, had been shut down by an indictment.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Authorities charged two lawyers and two doctors in federal court in Manhattan, detailing a scheme in which victims reportedly agreed to endure unnecessary procedures in order to increase the value of lawsuits seeking compensation for fictitious injuries.

A New York FBI agent, Michael J. Driscoll, described the scam as “beyond despicable.”

He claimed the case showed “how far some people are willing to go in the name of money.”

On Wednesday, a lawyer, Marc Elefant, 49, and two doctors, Andrew Dowd, 45, and Sady Ribeiro, 51, were arrested and awaiting court appearances. Authorities said another lawyer, George Constantine, 58, was scheduled to surrender on Thursday.

Dowd’s lawyer, Aaron Mysliwiec, declined to comment.

Elefant’s lawyer, Michael Bachner, stated that his client “denies the claims contained in the indictment” and that he “looks forward to his day in court.”

“We are sure that the evidence indicates that Mr. Elefant acted in good faith and based on the information presented to him,” he continued.

Constantine’s lawyer, Marc Gann, said his client “adamantly denies the claims” and “looks forward to challenging these charges in court.”

He described Constantine as a “longstanding member of the bar with a stellar reputation as an attorney,” according to him.

Ribeiro’s lawyer did not respond to a message seeking comment right away.

An. This is a condensed version of the information.